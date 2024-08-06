Toyah Willcox Joins Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up

Three new celebrities have been announced for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing: singer Toyah Willcox, opera singer Wynne Evans, and NHS doctor Dr. Punam Krishan.

Toyah Willcox, known for hits like “It’s A Mystery” and “I Want to Be Free,” was rumored to join the show, and it’s now confirmed by the BBC.

“I’m used to performing for big crowds, but this is completely new for me. How I will do is a mystery… I just want to start learning some dance routines,” Willcox said.

The new contestants were revealed on Vernon Kay’s BBC Radio 2 morning show. They join JB Gill and Chris McCausland, who were confirmed earlier in the week.

Toyah Willcox

Eighties pop star Toyah Willcox has had thirteen top 40 singles and recently performed at Glastonbury with her husband, Robert Fripp. She has also appeared in over 40 stage plays. Willcox said she had been “lying” to keep her participation a secret and is looking forward to the spray tans.

Wynne Evans

Known as the face and voice behind the Go Compare adverts, Wynne Evans has had two number one classical music albums and over 200 performances at the Royal Albert Hall. He also hosts a daily radio show on BBC Radio Wales and won Celebrity MasterChef last year. Evans says he’s “pinching” himself at the news and aims to make Wales proud, drawing inspiration from Bill Bailey, who won the show in 2020.

Dr. Punam Krishan

Dr. Punam Krishan, an NHS GP and resident doctor on BBC Morning Live, is excited to swap her scrubs for sequins. She has written a children’s book and newspaper columns. “This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show,” she said. “I have watched Strictly every year with my family, and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year.”

Chris McCausland

Comedian Chris McCausland was the first celebrity confirmed for this year’s series, making him the show’s first blind contestant. Known for his appearances on shows like Have I Got News for You and QI, McCausland joked, “I don’t dance, I haven’t danced, I can’t dance, I can’t see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong?”

JB Gill

JLS singer JB Gill was announced as the second contestant. He looks forward to “showing off some new skills” to his bandmates. Gill, who loved his time dancing in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago, admitted that ballroom dancing will be a learning curve for him.

The remaining celebrity contestants for the new series will be announced soon. Strictly has faced controversy with claims about the treatment of some celebrities. Actress Amanda Abbington accused her partner, Giovanni Pernice, of “unnecessary, abusive, cruel, and mean” behavior. Pernice’s spokesperson has denied these allegations, and he will not return this year.

TV star Zara McDermott reported distressing incidents in the training room. Her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima, admitted to accidentally kicking her in a rehearsal last year. Di Prima has also left the show.