in BUSINESS

Toyota Halts Operations At Most Domestic Plants Due To System Glitch

Toyota stops Operations
Toyota Halts Operations At Most Domestic Plants Due To System Glitch

Toyota, the global automotive giant, has been forced to suspend operations at the majority of its assembly plants in Japan due to a system malfunction.

This disruption comes as a significant setback for the world’s largest carmaker, impacting its production capabilities.

As a result of the glitch, Toyota had to halt operations at 12 out of its 14 domestic plants. The malfunction rendered the company unable to order crucial components required for manufacturing vehicles.

\While Toyota’s Miyata plant in Fukuoka and its subsidiary Daihatsu’s facility in Kyoto are still operational, the uncertainty surrounding the resolution of the issue has prevented the carmaker from providing a definitive timeline for the resumption of full operations.

Also Read: Nissan Initiates Recall Of Over 236,000 Small Cars In The U.S. Due To Steering Control Concerns

It has been clarified that the system malfunction is not attributed to a cyberattack, according to a company spokesperson.

This distinction is noteworthy considering that Toyota faced a similar challenge in February of the previous year when a cyberattack on supplier Kojima Industries forced the temporary suspension of operations across all 14 domestic plants.

The news of the operational disruption had an immediate impact on Toyota’s stock performance, with shares experiencing a 0.64 percent decline during morning trading sessions.

Based in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, the automaker solidified its position as the world’s leading automaker in 2022, marking its third consecutive year at the top by selling more than 10.4 million vehicles globally.

Despite this setback, Toyota aims to achieve a production target of 10.6 million vehicles for the current year, 2023.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Written by Andrew Walyaula

Multimedia Journalist
Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

bomet pastor arrested with school girl

Homa Bay Cop in Custody After Attacking Colleague with Panga
US to counter growing size of China military

US Accelerates Deployment Of Drones And Advanced Military Tech To Counter China’s Dominance