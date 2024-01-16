Tracing the Last Moments of Roysambu Killer

The suspect behind the murder of a 24-year-old woman whose mutilated body was found stuffed in a paper bag off Thika Road in Nairobi could be a Kenyan.

This is contrary to earlier claims the killer is a foreigner.

This came out after it emerged the man stayed in Ruaka area, Kiambu County.

He made the call to book the house where he killed the woman from Ruaka and seemed to have stayed there for sometime, police said.

The suspect who is at large got contacts of the room from an app that offers the services and made the call.

It has also emerged the man used a hacksaw in his mission to dismember the body of the woman whose head is still missing.

Using CCTV footage, and phone triangulation, the police have placed the suspect in Ruaka area, Kiambu County where he seems to have been staying for days.

The team visited the area Monday and asked for footage of surveillance cameras on several buildings as part of the probe.

This will enable them identify the suspect whose image was captured outside the apartment where he murdered the woman.

The family of the woman visited City Mortuary, Nairobi on Monday and identified her.

But because key body parts were missing, they were asked to wait for further analysis on the samples collected from the body and close relatives before they make public any information on her.

The motive of the incident remains unknown, police said adding the suspect dismembered the woman’s body severing the limbs, arms and head from the torso. He then wrapped the body parts in a bedsheet and paper bag.

There were marks of the hacksaw on the body when police arrived to pick it up to the mortuary.

The man had called to book the room using a mobile number registered under a woman’s name.

The owner of the room referred him to an agent for room viewing.

He walked to the agent at the entrance of the apartment and declared he had been sent by the owner to view the room and needed the key and direction or guidance there.

All along, he had a cap and specks on which police believe were meant to hide his identity.

Holding firmly in his hand was a black bag that police believe contained the hacksaw and other materials he used in his mission.

The suspect who was wearing a white cap and spectacles appeared to be in a hurry.

Police say the suspect had made the call on Saturday January 13 at about 3pm.

After viewing the room, he returned after five minutes later.

He went back to the agent who asked him to pay the Sh2000 for the night through Mpesa.

But he apparently said his Mpesa had issues and had the cash.

He called the owner again and handed the phone to the agent to speak to her to be allowed to pay for the room in cash, which has emerged to be another trick he used to hide his identity.

This was the last time the suspect was captured.

It was until about 8 pm when the woman arrived and told the guards she was joining him at the Green House Apartment House B1.

According to police and the management at the apartment, he was expected to return the keys on Sunday morning but failed to do so.

The proprietor of the room, Risper Muthoni, said she received a call from the caretaker who discovered body parts inside the trash bag in the house.

The deceased woman had apparently intimated to a friend that she had gone to have dinner with a friend in Roysambu but failed to turn up a day after and her phone was switched off.

Police believe the man murdered her hours after she had arrived, dismembered the body parts and arranged them in a bed sheet and later paper bag, cleaned the house and took the same to the dustbin at about 5 am.

The woman’s clothes were also missing.

Preliminary findings show the man used fake documents and a mobile number registered under a woman’s name to book the room.

Apart from a few images obtained from CCTV cameras in the area, police have nothing more to hold onto as they pursue the suspect.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a man in black jeans, a black jumper, a navy blue shirt, specks, and a white cap booking the one-roomed house above a supermarket.