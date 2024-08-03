Traders Count Losses as Fire Razes Down Toi Market

Traders at Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi are counting losses after a fire razed down the market again.

Police and witnesses said the fire is believed to have started at around 4 am on Saturday August 3 morning.

Preliminary findings point to an electric fault as the cause of the fire, police said.

No injuries were reported but the traders lost valuables.

Fire fighters from Nairobi County Government arrived hours later as the fire spread fast and helped to control it.

Police are investigating the incident. The market is popular with among others foodstuffs and second hand clothes.

In June 2023, the entire market was razed down in a tragic incident.

Detectives started the probe amid suspicions of foul play.

There have been calls to find a solution to such incidents.