A traffic police officer attached to the Kakamega Traffic Base died following a hit-and-run road accident along the Kakamega–Webuye Road.

Police said the accident occurred at around 7:50am on Tuesday, November 24, opposite Shell Petrol Station in Kakamega town.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Denis Monyenye Maronga, alias Afande Denno, was riding a police motorcycle, a BMW, while on duty heading towards Webuye when the accident occurred.

According to police, the officer collided with an unidentified motorcycle that allegedly crossed the highway towards Shell Petrol Station without due care.

The impact caused Maronga to lose control of his motorcycle, fall onto the road and hit a pavement, sustaining serious injuries.

He was rushed to Kakamega County General and Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was transferred to the hospital morgue, where it is awaiting postmortem examination.

Police said the motorcycle involved in the collision was reportedly whisked away by members of the public, with efforts underway to trace it and establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The police motorcycle was taken to Kakamega Police Station and detained pending inspection.

The officer’s death has sparked mourning among residents and road users in Kakamega, where he was a familiar face in traffic enforcement. Tuko.co.ke – Kenya news.

Fatal accidents have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.