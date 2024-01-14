fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Tragedy as Man, Four Cows are Electrocuted in Homa Bay

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    minors drown
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    A 55-year-old man and his four cows were electrocuted in a tragedy at a market in Rangwe, Homa Bay County.

    The incident happened at Nyagweso Livestock Market, police said.

    The livestock trader David Okendo, met his demise after stepping on a live wire while tending to livestock in the area.

    Four of his cows were similarly electrocuted to death during the incident.

    Officials said the live wire was lying loose on a wet ground when the incident happened.

    Police said the trader died on the spot alongside the animals, that he was to sell at the market.

    Officials from Kenya Power are investigating the January 11 incident, which is the latest to happen in the area.

    Elsewhere in Othoro, Rachuonyo, police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the roadside.

    The body was found lying in Kariany village within Ramba Location.

    Police officers visited the scene and found the body of Lucas Ouko Opuge aged 76 years lying with a stab wound on the lower left chin.

    There were bloodstains at the scene indicating the murder happened there.

    The motive of the incident is yet to be known and no arrest made so far.

    The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    KeNHA Temporarily Closes Key Road in Kisii Over Flooding 

    Tragedy as Man, Four Cows are Electrocuted in Homa Bay

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X