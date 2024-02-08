Tragedy as Three Ethiopians Die in Accident While Being Smuggled in Meru

Three Ethiopians who are victims of human smuggling died after their car was involved in an accident in Meru.

Police said eight other victims were seriously injured and rushed to hospitals in Meru on Wednesday.

According to police, the smugglers were ferrying ten Ethiopians and Eritreans when their vehicle collided with another one head-on.

Police said the vehicle with the foreigners was headed towards Nkubu town.

The area is among areas flagged as smuggling routes.

The incident is the latest in the menace where authorities are struggling to address the smuggling of humans from Ethiopia through Kenya to either South Africa or the Middle East.

In Garbatulla, Isiolo County police intercepted eight Ethiopians who were being ferried to Nairobi direction.

They were on board motorcycles and were being escorted by armed men when they were intercepted on Tuesday evening, police said.

Seven others managed to escape in the drama.

This was after the smugglers engaged police in a shootout.

In Loglogo, Marsabit County, along the Marsabit-Isiolo Highway within Malgis area police engaged another group of smugglers engaged police in a shootout.

One of the smuggle people was shot and seriously wounded in the stomach.

This happened at a roadblock manned by multi agency team.

Police said 25 Ethiopians were intercepted at the scene and escorted to the local police station.

The injured was taken to hospital, police said.

Police say this is part of the main organized crime that is being perpetuated in the area.

Security chiefs say they made major strides in January in the war on organised crime.

The crimes include drug trafficking, human trafficking, poaching, rape, murder and robbery with violence.

In January alone, five victims of human smuggling died due to inhumane conditions and suffocation during transportation.

Officials rescued more than 500 persons in January who were being trafficked through the country.

This was made possible through multi-agency operations, Director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amid said.

Tens of Ethiopians are smuggled in a worrying trend, officials say.

According to police, most of the aliens from Ethiopia use the Moyale route and try their luck as they head to South Africa and Middle East oblivious of the dangers ahead.