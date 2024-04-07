Tragedy as Three Family Members are Electrocuted at Clothesline in Homa Bay

Tragedy struck a village when three members of a family were electrocuted after they touched a metallic line that had been used for hanging in Homa Bay County.

Police said the incident happened Saturday evening in clothes in Nyatwere village and involved brothers Elijah Otieno and Isaiah Otieno together with their sister-in-law Laventer Otieno.

Witnesses said Laventer was the first one to be electrocuted when she went to remove her clothes from the metallic wire that she used for drying clothes.

The clothesline had been connected with the iron sheet from her house, which according to police appeared to have a flowing live current as a result of poor power connection.

The woman was struck after she touched the metallic clothesline and screamed for help.

And oblivious of the dangers, the two brothers rushed out for her rescue by trying to pull her from the scene.

They were also electrocuted the moment they touched her, police said.

Officials said preliminary findings show wiring was poorly and unprofessionally done in the house.

The bodies were taken to Rachuonyo South Sub County Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

The bodies had bad burns when they were removed from the scene.

Such incidents are common in villages and estates and officials blame unprofessional wiring for the trend.

Kenya Power and Lighting officials say a campaign is ongoing to address the menace.

The officials say they fear the trend will increase with heavy rains being experienced in many parts of the country.

Kenya Power has been listing agents allowed to do wiring at homes. But there seems to be a shortage of the same.