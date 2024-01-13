Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Police Officer in Bungoma County

In a devastating incident that unfolded on the evening of 12th January 2024 at 2015 hrs, a fatal road traffic accident occurred at Kibabii area along the Chwele-Kanduyi Road, Bungoma County. The accident involved a school bus, a donkey handcart, and two motorcycles, resulting in the tragic death of Police Officer PC Emmanuel Simiyu Wanyonyi.

The incident was reported under reference number Ob 127/12/01/2024 at 2150 hrs and involved a collision between an Isuzu school bus with registration number KCJ 019H, owned by Christ the King, and a donkey handcart ridden by John Mark Juma Waswa (20 years old). The bus, driven by John Baraza Masinde (71 years old), was en route from Chwele to Kanduyi when it collided with the handcart at the specified location.

Following the collision, the bus lost control, veering off to the opposite side of the road and colliding head-on with two motorcycles. The motorcycles, both TVS Star models with registration numbers KMFJ 252Z and KMDQ 267S, were ridden by Isaac Wamalwa Hannington (24 years old) and Police Officer Emmanuel Simiyu Wanyonyi (PC 124570), respectively.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the three victims were rushed to Bungoma County Referral Hospital for medical attention. While Isaac Wamalwa Hannington and John Mark Juma Waswa were admitted in stable condition, Police Officer Emmanuel Simiyu Wanyonyi succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care.

The body of the deceased police officer is currently at the morgue of Bungoma County Referral Hospital, awaiting post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the Isuzu school bus and the two motorcycles involved in the accident have been detained at the Bungoma Police Station yard pending further inspection.

The cause of the accident has been attributed to code 29, and the case is classified as a “Pending Under Investigation” (PUI). The local authorities are actively investigating the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.