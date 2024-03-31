Horror as Trailer Runs Over Man in Athi River

A man lost his life in a horrific car crash near Athi River, Machakos County, on the busy Nairobi–Namanga Road on Saturday.

36-year-old Silvester Mutinda was struck by a trailer headed for Namanga.

The incident took place at the Athi River Bridge, next to the Shell gas station.

Mutinda died on the spot.

The incident caused traffic on the highway for almost two hours, with drivers being redirected to the nearby old Athi River bridge.

Athi River South sub-county police commander Jos Mudavadi said the incident the Saturday evening incident was reported to Athi River police station as a fatal injury road traffic accident.

“Yesterday at about 4.50 pm along Nairobi – Namanga highway at Athi River bridge near Shell petrol station, a trailer of Scania make being driven by one Liberatus Venance Ntalegama hit and killed the deceased on the spot,” Mudavadi told a local daily.

“The vehicle was being driven towards Namanga general direction when it hit one Silvester Mutinda Muinde who was crossing the road from left to right. As a result, he sustained a fractured skull and lower abdomen and died on the spot.”

The scene of incident has since been processed by officers from Athi River police station and the body moved to Shalom Community Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

The trailer has been impounded at the same police station pending inspection.