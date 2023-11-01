Train Fares to Go Up Starting January 1, 2024

Kenya Railways has reviewed train fares upwards following the recent increase in fuel prices.

In a statement, Kenya Railways said fares for Madaraka Express Passenger Service, Madaraka Express Commuter Service, Nairobi Commuter Rail Service, Kisumu Safari Train and Nanyuki Safari Train, will go up effective January 1, 2024.

First-class passengers traveling from Nairobi to Mombasa will now have to part with Sh4,500, up from Sh3,000.

Commuters using economy class from Nairobi to Mombasa will pay an extra Ksh500, up from Ksh1,000.

Passengers plying the Nairobi-Suswa route will pay Ksh250, up from Ksh200.

“This increase is informed by changes in the energy and petroleum sector where fuel prices have significantly increased thus affecting the cost of our operations,” it said.

However, the company informed clients who were purchasing Madaraka Express Passenger Service tickets in advance that their pricing will be changed to reflect the 60-day window for ticket purchases.

Kenya Railways stated that parents of children aged three to eleven will only have to pay half of the fare. Three years old and under are free of charge, however children above eleven must pay the full ticket.