Trans Nzoia Governor Natembeya Buries the Hatchet with Deputy Kapkory

The Senate Devolution Committee, in a remarkable display of diplomatic prowess, has successfully mediated a longstanding dispute between Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and his deputy Philomena Kapkory, bringing harmony to their previously strained relationship.

The committee, which had visited the County Government to foster a harmonious relationship with the duo, was holed up in a three-hour closed-door meeting with both the Governor and his deputy to resolve the dispute.

After the closed-door meeting, the Senators informed the media and the public that the mediation was successful and that the governor and the deputy had agreed to work together for the sake of the people of Trans Nzoia.

“We are impressed with the Governor and his deputy for agreeing to work together in order to offer effective services to the people of Trans Nzoia,” Senator Oburu who was leading the delegation said.

The senator stressed the need for a good working relationship between the county government, saying Trans Nzoia is the breadbasket of the people of Kenya.

Natembeya assured his deputy of her safety and welcomed her back to her office.

The Deputy Governor said she will now focus her energy towards service delivery to the people.

She thanked the committee for visiting the county and urged Senators to also visit other counties that may be facing similar predicaments owing to what she termed as a lacuna in the law that does not define specific roles of deputy Governors.

“I want to plead with the Senate to meet with all Deputy Governors to understand the challenges we are facing,” she said.

The County Commissioner assured the Deputy Governor that his office will work closely with her on matters concerning her security.

The committee further encouraged counties that may be facing similar challenges to write to the Committee for intervention.

The senate made a visit to Trans Nzoia County following a complaint by the Deputy Governor claiming, among others, threats to her life.

She also alleged that she has been sidelined and was not being involved in most county activities despite being the principal assistant to the governor.

She further claimed that some County Executive Committee Members and county employees disrespect her.

The senators also met with the members of County Assembly to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Senators present during the mediation process were Senator Richard Onyonka (Kisii) Mohamed Chute (Marsabit) Wafula Wakoli (Bungoma), George Mbugua and area Senator Allan Chesang.