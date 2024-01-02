Travelers Entering Kenya Advised To Continue Applying For Visa Normal Way

The government has advised all travelers coming to Kenya that require visas to continue applying in the same way until it communicates the change of the programme.

The government had earlier introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) program.

This initiative comes after the recent announcement that Kenya will transition to a visa-free status for foreigners starting January 2024.

The ETA system is currently in the developmental and implementation phase, aiming to facilitate seamless visits to the country.

“Following the presidential directive that Kenya will be a visa free country from January 2024, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system is in the process of development and implementation. The digital platform will ensure that all travelers to Kenya are identified in advance,” said Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on Tuesday.

An Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is a digital authorization that allows foreign nationals to enter a country for a specified period.

The primary objectives of ETAs include expediting entrance procedures, enhancing security measures, and fostering smoother border crossings.

With the impending implementation of the ETA program, all foreign visitors, excluding nationals of the Member States of the East African Community (EAC), will be required to obtain the ETA for entry into Kenya.

This digital authorization is expected to bring about efficiency gains in the immigration process, providing a more convenient and secure experience for travelers.