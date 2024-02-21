Travis Kelce Sibling: The Kelce Brothers’ Bond on and off the Field

Travis Kelce is an American professional football player known for his role as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL).

Born on October 5, 1989, he is considered one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Travis has earned numerous accolades including being named a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

He also holds the NFL record for most consecutive and overall seasons with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end, achieving this feat seven times.

How many siblings does Travis Kelce have?

Travis has an older brother named Jason Kelce, who is also a professional football player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who is Jason Kelce?

Jason currently plays as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL).

Born on November 5, 1987, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, he played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats before being selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Jason has since become a Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and six-time first-team All-Pro selection.

He is often regarded as one of the greatest centers in NFL history.

Outside of football, Jason hosts the podcast New Heights with his brother, Travis, where the two discuss their playing careers, as well as other topics.

Also Read: LeBron James Sibling: Inside the Life of Aaron McClelland Gamble

Parents

Ed and Donna Kelce are the parents of Travis and Jason Kelce.

Ed worked in the steel industry and eventually became a sales rep, taking his sons with him to instill in them the importance of hard work.

Donna had a background in finance and worked as a vice president at Truist before retiring in 2021.

The couple tied the knot in the late 1970s and raised their children together in Ohio, where Travis and Jason were born.

They have been huge supporters of their sons throughout the years, attending their games and cheering them on.

Ed and Donna divorced after almost 25 years of marriage, but they remain friends and maintain a well-organized system for supporting their boys.

They have also been thrust into the limelight recently due to Travis’s romance with Taylor Swift, with Donna sharing sweet anecdotes about the pop star on various media outlets.

Travis Kelce’s career

Travis is a record-setting tight end in the NFL who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times and has received first-team All-Pro honors four times. Kelce has also helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls, in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

He holds the NFL record for most consecutive and overall seasons with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end, achieving this feat seven times.

Travis’ on-field success is attributed to his strong partnership with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with whom he has developed a prolific passing connection.

Outside of football, Kelce has appeared in and hosted television and radio shows, including starring in the reality dating TV program, Catching Kelce, in 2016.