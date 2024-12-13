Travis Kelce’s dad plans ‘special’ birthday present for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s dad has revealed he’s not splashing out on Taylor Swift’s birthday present, explaining that spending $10 (£8) on a personal gift is better than trying to impress her with something expensive.

The US pop star, who turned 35 on Friday, has been dating NFL player Travis since last summer.

His dad Ed Kelce said: “You’re not going to crush Taylor Swift with a gift that cost, you know, $100,000 (£80,000).

“You’ve got to get something that tweaks the strings of her heart that you spend 10 bucks on,” he continued. “Then she’ll just be all gooey. You’ve got to find something that triggers the emotion.”

Speaking to the Baskin and Phelps podcast, Ed said “the amount of money is meaningless” when it came to buying for the singer, and that buying a gift for her was similar to buying for his two sons. “There’s nothing they want that they don’t already have.”

Instead, he explained: “You have to look beyond that. You’ve got to dig down and come up with something special.”

Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, while his brother Jason Kelce is a retired Philadelphia Eagles player.

Last weekend, Swift reached the end of her Eras world tour, which spanned 152 concerts over 21 months and is said to have made more than $2bn (£1.58bn) in ticket sales.

The singer has described the record-breaking tour as “the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far”.

At the final show on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada, fans began singing Happy Birthday to the singer.

And her birthday came a day after Swift made history as the winner of the most Billboard Music Awards.

“This is like the nicest early birthday present you could have given me, so thank you very much,” Swift said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech. “I love it. It’s exactly what I wanted.”

Swift picked up 10 prizes at Thursday’s event, including top artist and top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department.

That brings the total number of Billboard Awards won by Swift to 49, the highest of any artist, overtaking Drake’s 41.

Her other wins this year included top female artist, top Hot 100 artist and top Hot 100 songwriter, prizes Swift said she considered fan-voted awards because they were driven by chart data.

“You guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert,” she said.

“Everything that has happened with the Eras Tour and The Tortured Poets Department, I just have to say thank you.

“It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made, and the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music.”

The award ceremony also saw wins for British stars Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Charli XCX – the latter of whom scored top dance/electronic artist and album for Brat.

By BBC News