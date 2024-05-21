Travis Scott Siblings: All About Jordan and Joshua Webster

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Missouri City, Texas.

Throughout his career, he has achieved four number-one hits on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards, winning a Latin.

Grammy Award, Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Award and multiple BET Hip Hop Awards.

Scott’s musical style has been described as a blend of traditional hip-hop and lo-fi, often characterized as “ambient,” with a heavily appraised influence from rappers Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

He has collaborated with various fashion brands such as Been Trill, Diamond Supply Co., A Bathing Ape and Nike.

As of 2023, Scott has sold over 49 million certified records in the US alone, and has released three studio albums, namely Rodeo, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and Astroworld.

Siblings

Scott has two siblings, Jordan and Joshua Webster, who are twins born in June 2000.

Jordan is active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she has gained a significant following.

She shares glimpses of her life, including her graduation from Howard University in July 2022.

Scott’s siblings have maintained a relatively private life, with Jordan being more visible on social platforms compared to her brother Joshua.

Career

Scott’s career is marked by his innovative approach to music and fashion, making him a prominent figure in both industries.

His debut studio album, Rodeo, introduced his unique sound and style to a wider audience, setting the stage for his subsequent successes.

With hits like Antidote and 3500, Scott established himself as a force in the hip-hop scene.

Following the success of Rodeo, he continued to push boundaries with his music, releasing Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and Astroworld.

The latter, named after a theme park in Houston, became a cultural phenomenon, earning critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations.

Scott’s ability to blend genres and create immersive sonic experiences has solidified his position as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Beyond his music, he has made a significant impact on fashion and pop culture.

Scott’s collaborations with brands like Nike and McDonald’s have been highly successful, showcasing his influence and creativity beyond the realm of music.

His ability to connect with fans through his music, fashion and live performances has cemented his status as a multi-dimensional artist with a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Scott has received recognition for his contributions to music, earning several awards and nominations throughout his career.

He has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards, with his album, Utopia, receiving a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Despite multiple nominations, Scott has yet to win a Grammy.

Additionally, he has won various other awards, including a Latin Grammy Award, Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Award and multiple BET Hip Hop Awards.

Relationship with Kylie Jenner

Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has been a topic of interest in the media and among fans due to their high-profile status.

The couple first started dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

Their relationship has seen its share of public scrutiny, with rumors of engagement and marriage circulating at various points.

While the couple has faced challenges and occasional breaks, they have consistently shown a united front when it comes to co-parenting their daughter, Stormi.

Their commitment to raising their child together and supporting each other through personal and professional endeavors has been evident in their public appearances and social media posts.

Scott and Jenner’s relationship continues to evolve, with both individuals focusing on their respective careers while prioritizing their family life.

Despite the pressures of fame and public attention, they have navigated their relationship with a level of privacy and mutual respect, emphasizing the importance of family and unity in their lives.