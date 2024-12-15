Treasury CS Announces Leadership Changes At KASNEB

The National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary (CS) John Mbadi has announced significant changes to the leadership of the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) through a gazette notice dated December 13, 2024.

Percy Opiyo has been appointed chairperson of KASNEB for a three-year term, effective immediately. She will be assisted by Joseph Kanyi, whose appointment as deputy chairperson will last for two years.

In addition, seven new members have been appointed to the KASNEB board for a three-year term.

The appointees include Stephene Ogenga, Elizabeth Muvui, Philip Kakai, Joshua Wambua, Judy Olive, Percy Opiyo, and Samantha Kipury.

Appointments in Other State Agencies

Other government ministries also made key appointments.

Defence CS Soipan Tuya appointed John Kariuki to the Council of the National Defence University-Kenya for a three-year term.

Additionally, Jonathan Kiprop, Agnes Leina, and Daniel Lekorere were named members of the Kenya Meat Commission board.

CS Eric Muuga of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation named Faith Kinya as the head of the Hydrologist Registration Board, where she will serve for three years.

Environmental matters saw changes as well, with Environment CS Aden Duale appointing Maclean Sitati to the Board of Directors at the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).