Trevor Jackson Siblings: Get to Know Ian Jackson

Trevor Jackson is an American actor and singer best known for his roles in the TV series Grown-ish, Eureka and American Crime.

He was born in 1996 in Indianapolis, Indiana to parents Cam Baxter and Kevin Jackson.

Jackson began his entertainment career at a young age, performing on stage and television.

He won the role of Young Simba in the national tour of The Lion King musical in 2004 when he was just 8 years old.

Since then, Jackson has appeared in various TV shows, films, and music videos and has released several singles as a recording artist.

In addition to his acting and singing work, he has been involved in philanthropic efforts, supporting causes like anti-violence campaigns and youth empowerment programs.

Siblings

Trevor has one older sibling – his brother Ian Jackson.

Ian is Trevor’s older brother, though the exact age difference is not publicly known. Like Trevor, Ian Jackson is also involved in the entertainment industry.

He has worked as an actor, appearing in small roles in TV shows and films.

Ian has supported his younger brother Trevor’s acting and music career over the years. He is often seen attending Trevor’s events and premieres.

The two brothers seem to have a close relationship. They have been photographed together at various red carpet events and have expressed mutual admiration for each other’s work.

While Jackson has achieved more widespread fame and success as an actor and singer, his older brother Ian has played a supportive role in his career.

Career

Jackson began his entertainment career at a very young age.

As a child, he landed the prestigious role of Young Simba in the national tour of the Broadway musical The Lion King in 2004, when he was just 8 years old.

Also Read: Ruben Studdard Siblings: Remembering Kevin Studdard

This early success on the stage demonstrated his talent and potential as a performer from a young age.

After his breakout role in The Lion King, Jackson went on to appear in various television shows throughout his youth and teenage years.

He had guest spots on series like Eureka, Austin & Ally, and Criminal Minds, showcasing his acting abilities in both dramatic and comedic roles.

Jackson’s big break came in 2018 when he was cast in the lead role of Youngblood Priest in the film SuperFly, a crime drama.

This marked his transition into more mature, leading man roles in movies.

In addition to his acting work, Jackson has also pursued a music career. He signed a major record deal with Atlantic Records and has released an EP titled #NewThang.

He continues to work on his debut full-length album, while also directing and producing his own music videos.

Beyond his entertainment endeavors, Jackson has been involved in philanthropic efforts as well.

He has supported causes like anti-violence campaigns and youth empowerment programs, using his platform to make a positive impact.

Awards and accolades

Jackson has won several awards and accolades for his acting and music work.

In 2012, he won a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Guest Starring Young Actor 14-17 for his role in Harry’s Law.

Jackson has also been nominated for Young Artist Awards for his work in the TV series Eureka and the TV movie Let It Shine.

In 2013, he received a nomination for a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Television or Mini-Series Performance, Male for Let It Shine.

More recently, Jackson won a Soul Train Award for Soul Train Certified Award in 2019.

He has also been nominated for a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Actor, Comedy Series for his role in the TV series Grown-ish in 2021.

Additionally, Jackson won a MiSciFi Award for Best Actor Short Runner Up for the short film Unregistered in 2020.