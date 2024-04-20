Trevor Noah Siblings: The Brothers Behind the Comedy Star

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor and television host, best known for hosting The Daily Show, an American late-night talk show and satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 2015 to 2022.

He gained international recognition when he became the Senior International Correspondent for The Daily Show in 2014, succeeding long-time host Jon Stewart in 2015.

Noah has also hosted several high-profile events, including the Grammy Awards and the White House Correspondents Dinner.

He currently hosts an original Spotify weekly podcast titled What Now? With Trevor Noah and is set to host Amazon Prime Video’s first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing.

Siblings

Noah has two siblings, brothers Isaac and Andrew Shingange, from his mother and stepfather.

They shared a challenging upbringing in South Africa, with their mother, Patricia Nombuyiselo, raising them in a township called Soweto.

Patricia demonstrated unwavering determination to protect her children from harsh realities, including violence and racial discrimination during apartheid.

Their stepfather, Abel Shingange, was known for traditional beliefs and violent behavior, leading to physical and mental abuses against Patricia and her children.

The family experienced a horrifying incident in 2009 when Abel attempted to take Patricia’s life, leaving her with severe injuries.

Isaac and Andrew Shingange, Trevor’s stepbrothers, have carved their own unique paths away from the public eye, choosing to lead humble and private lives in Johannesburg.

Career

Noah began his career in South Africa in 2002, hosting various shows with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and M-Net.

Noah has won numerous awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, and has been named one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

His autobiographical comedy book Born a Crime was published in 2016.

Awards and accolades

Noah has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, showcasing his talent and impact in the entertainment industry.

Some of his notable awards include two Primetime Emmy Awards, Erasmus Prize in 2023, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, Grammy Award nominations for Best Comedy Album, MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Talk / Topical Show, GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Talk Episode, Webby Awards for Best in Comedy and Best Web Personality/Host, Critics Choice Real TV Award nomination for Male Star of The Year and Personality of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards.

These awards reflect Noah’s versatility as a comedian, writer, producer and television host, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the entertainment world.

Controversies

In 2012, he was accused of stealing jokes by fellow local comedian David Kau, which affected his reputation in South Africa.

A year later, he hosted the first Comedy Central Roast in South Africa, where he was criticized for attacking a contestant, Kuli Roberts, too much instead of the guest of honor, Steve Hofmeyr.

In 2013, Noah made a controversial tweet about South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who was charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend.

His 2015 India tour also faced criticism when he cancelled shows in Bengaluru due to technical difficulties, leading to poor sound quality and fan disappointment.

Noah’s tenure as the host of The Daily Show included several controversies, such as making jokes about the India-Pakistan border conflict, posting offensive tweets about Jewish people and making tactless jokes about murder.

His career highlights include hosting The Daily Show from 2015 to 2022, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards, and hosting high-profile events like the Grammy Awards and the White House Correspondents Dinner.