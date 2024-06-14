Trish Stratus net worth

Trish Stratus, born Patricia Anne Stratigias, is a retired Greek Canadian wrestler, fitness model, and actress with a net worth of $6 million. Stratus is renowned as one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time. She started her career as a fitness model while studying at York University and transitioned to wrestling, where she achieved significant success and fame.

Early Life

Stratus was born on December 18, 1975, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her parents, John and Alice Stratigias, are of Polish and Greek descent. She grew up in Richmond Hill, Ontario, with her younger sisters, Christie and Melissa. As a child, she was a fan of wrestling, idolizing stars like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. She attended Bayview Secondary School and then York University, where she studied biology and kinesiology while also playing soccer and field hockey.

Stratus began her career in fitness modeling after being approached by the publisher of “MuscleMag International” for a test shoot while working as a receptionist at a local gym. This opportunity kickstarted her modeling career.

Modeling Career

Stratus quickly made a name for herself in the fitness modeling industry, appearing on numerous magazine covers, including the May 1998 issue of “MuscleMag International.” She signed a two-year modeling contract and began hosting “Live Audio Wrestling” on Toronto Sports Radio with co-hosts Big Daddy Donnie and Jeff Marek.

By November 1999, her fitness modeling success caught the attention of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), leading to a multi-year contract. She trained at Sully’s Gym under professional wrestler Ron Hutchinson.

WWE Career

In March 2000, Stratus made her wrestling debut on “Sunday Night Heat,” adopting the ring name Trish Stratus. She initially served as a valet and manager for the tag team Test and Prince Albert, later managing Val Venis. Her in-ring debut came in June 2000 on “SmackDown!” in a tag team match, which sparked a storyline feud with Lita, culminating in an Indian Strap match that Stratus won.

Stratus became a central figure in WWE, engaging in various storylines and feuds. In 2001, she was involved in an angle with WWF Chairman Vince McMahon, which led to her turning face. Despite an ankle injury, she remained visible by hosting “Excess” on TNN.

Returning to the ring, Stratus won the WWF Women’s Championship for the first time at the Survivor Series. She had a series of feuds, notably with Jazz, and won the WWE Hardcore Championship in 2002. She maintained her prominence in the women’s division, winning the Women’s Championship multiple times.

One of her significant storylines involved an on-screen romance with Chris Jericho, which included an intergender tag team feud against Christian and Lita. In 2004, Stratus won the WWE Women’s Championship for a fifth time but had to take a break due to a hand injury. She continued to wrestle part-time into the late 2000s and made guest appearances post-retirement. In 2013, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and honored as one of the greatest female superstars in the history of “Raw” in 2018.

Outside Wrestling

Stratus has appeared on television shows such as “Armed & Famous,” “The Second City’s Next Comedy Legend,” and “Stratusphere.” She has been featured in numerous WWE video games and opened her yoga studio, Stratusphere, in Toronto in 2008.

Personal Life

In September 2006, Stratus married her high school sweetheart, Ron Frisco. Their wedding was featured on the cover of “Today’s Bride” magazine, and several WWE friends attended. Stratus postponed her honeymoon to participate in the show “Armed & Famous.”

The couple has two children: a son born in 2013 and a daughter born in 2017. Stratus is involved in various charitable organizations, including Ronald McDonald House, Dreams Take Flight, and the Special Olympics. She has served as the spokesperson for the World Natural Sports Association since 2001 and raised funds for Dignitas International by participating in the Island Triathlon Series in 2008.

