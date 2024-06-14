Trisha Yearwood Net Worth

Trisha Yearwood, an esteemed country singer and actress, boasts a net worth of $400 million. This impressive figure represents a combined net worth with her husband, fellow country music superstar Garth Brooks, with the majority ($300 – $350 million) attributed to Brooks. Yearwood has carved out a remarkable career in music, television, and literature, selling over 15 million records worldwide, winning three Grammys, and earning an Emmy Award as a celebrated celebrity chef.

Early Life

Patricia Lynn Yearwood was born on September 19, 1964, in Monticello, Georgia. Raised by a banker and a schoolteacher, she developed a passion for country music early on. She participated in local talent shows, musicals, and church events. After high school, she earned an associate degree in business from Young Harris College and attended the University of Georgia before transferring to Belmont College in Tennessee to focus on music business.

Yearwood’s education paved the way for an internship at MTM Records, where her musical talents were recognized. She recorded demo tapes and sang background vocals for various artists, which eventually led to her meeting Garth Brooks, who promised to help her secure a record deal once he achieved success.

Trisha Yearwood Career

Trisha Yearwood’s debut album, released in 1991, included the hit single “She’s in Love with the Boy,” which reached number one on the Country charts. The album went double-platinum, making her the first female country artist to sell one million copies of her debut album. Her second album, “Hearts in Armor,” released in 1992, drew inspiration from her first divorce and received critical acclaim for its emotional depth, achieving platinum status.

Yearwood’s third album, “The Song Remembers When” (1993), featured collaborations with country legends like Willie Nelson. She continued to evolve her sound with the 1995 album “Thinkin’ About You,” which earned her a Grammy for the duet “I Fall to Pieces” with Aaron Neville. Despite a less favorable reception for “Everybody Knows” in 1996, her greatest hits collection in 1997 reached quadruple platinum status.

In 2005, Yearwood released “Jasper County,” reflecting a soulful new direction influenced by her relationship with Garth Brooks. After another successful album in 2007, she paused her music career to explore opportunities as a celebrity chef. Her 2018 album “Let’s Be Frank” and the 2019 album “Every Girl” were well-received, reaffirming her status in the music industry.

Other Ventures

Beyond music, Yearwood has excelled as a celebrity chef. Her 2008 cookbook, “Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen,” co-written with her mother and sister, topped the New York Times bestseller list. This success led to another cookbook and the launch of her cooking show, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen,” on the Food Network in 2012. The show has been a hit, earning her a Daytime Emmy Award.

Trisha Yearwood Relationships

Trisha Yearwood’s first marriage to Chris Latham in 1987 ended in divorce after four years. Her second marriage to bassist Bobby Reynolds also ended in divorce in 1999. In 2005, she married Garth Brooks, a long-time friend and fellow country music star. Brooks proposed to her on stage in front of thousands of fans. Yearwood became stepmother to Brooks’ three children from his previous marriage, and the couple is known for spending minimal time apart.

Real Estate

After her first divorce in 1991, Yearwood bought a home in Nashville for $432,000. She listed this 6,500-square-foot property for $2.2 million in 2014. In 2008, Yearwood and Brooks purchased a Malibu home for just under $5 million, selling it in 2016 for $7 million. The property, located in the exclusive Paradise Cove neighborhood, includes private beach access and half an acre of land.

Trisha Yearwood Net Worth

Trisha Yearwood net worth is $400 million.