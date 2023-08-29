Tropical Storm Idalia Gathers Strength, Poses Hurricane Threat to Florida Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Idalia has intensified as it traversed the western tip of Cuba, raising concerns as it sets its sights on the Gulf coast of Florida.

Meteorologists have cautioned that the storm has the potential to develop into a hurricane “at any time.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a warning on Monday, indicating that the storm is expected to make landfall in the state as a major hurricane by Wednesday.

He emphasized the potential for significant impacts along the Gulf of Mexico, announcing preparations for evacuations and urging residents to be ready.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted in an 11pm update that the combination of a dangerous storm surge and tides could lead to inland flooding along the coast.

The NHC underscored the possibility of life-threatening storm surge inundation in portions of the Florida Gulf Coast, advising residents to stay vigilant.

US President Joe Biden engaged with Governor DeSantis and approved an emergency declaration for Florida, affirming his commitment to providing full support.

With warm Gulf of Mexico waters fueling the storm’s intensification, the NHC has issued warnings for Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are anticipated in western Cuba until Tuesday morning. The NHC projected the highest storm surges to occur north of Tampa Bay, indicating potential inundation of 8 to 12 feet above ground level.

Flash and urban flooding are also projected for various parts of Florida, including the panhandle region, as well as southern Georgia, extending into Wednesday. Potential flooding threats extend to parts of South Carolina by Wednesday and Thursday.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is actively preparing for the storm’s impact, including deploying personnel, as reported by the White House.

Cuban authorities declared a hurricane alert for provinces including Pinar del Rio and Artemisa, along with Isla de la Juventud.

Upon exiting Cuba, the storm will traverse the Gulf, which is currently experiencing a “marine heat wave.” This heat energy is invigorating Idalia’s winds as it accelerates toward Florida.

The NHC highlighted the probability of rapid intensification and anticipated strengthening of the storm before landfall, characterizing it as a major hurricane.

Major hurricanes, usually Category 3 and above on the Saffir-Simpson scale, have the potential to cause “devastating” and “catastrophic” destruction, as outlined by the NHC.

Scientists have noted that climate change is contributing to the increasing strength of storms, and in 2022, Florida experienced the impact of Hurricane Ian, which caused substantial damage and resulted in numerous fatalities.

