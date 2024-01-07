fbpx
    Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Official Plane Breaks Down, Again

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s aircraft broke down during a trip to Jamaica, in his second travel incident in four months.

    The Canadian Armed Forces said on Friday that they were forced to send a second plane with a repair team to address the issue.

    Mr Trudeau was on the Caribbean island for a family holiday.

    Last September, Mr Trudeau’s departure from India was delayed by two days because of mechanical glitch.

    The PM, who is required to travel on a military plane for security reasons, flew to Jamaica on 26 December.

    The problem was discovered on 2 January, CBC news reports.

    A day later, the second plane carried a maintenance team to repair the first, a spokeswoman for Canada’s defence department told the broadcaster.

    He returned on 4 January as originally scheduled.

    Both planes were CC-144 Challenger aircrafts, relatively new acquisitions by the Canadian Armed Forces.

    Mr Trudeau has suffered a string of travel mishaps in recent years.

    In September, his departure from Delhi following a G20 Summit was embarrassingly delayed after his plane encountered an unspecified mechanical problem.

    During his re-election campaign in 2019, a bus carrying journalists collided with the wng of an aircraft chartered by Mr Trudeau’s Liberal party.

    Later that year, he was forced to use a backup plane to attend a Nato summit in London after the original had been damaged in a hangar accident.

    But a problem was discovered with the backup aircraft and the prime minister had to use a third one to return home.

    By BBC News

    White House Not Told for Days Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Hospital

