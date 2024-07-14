Trump Campaign Vows to Continue RNC Convention Despite Assassination Attempt

Senior campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles has assured staff that the Republican National Convention (RNC) will proceed as planned despite assassination attempts on Donald Trump.

However, they urged staff to avoid campaign offices until new security measures are in place.

In a memo, LaCivita and Wiles expressed their horror at the attack and emphasized the importance of unity and safety.

“It is our fervent hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation, together in unity,” the memo read. “We must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our country.”

Trump, who was treated at a local medical facility, is reportedly in good spirits.

The memo also included prayers for the other victims of the attack. Wiles was among the staff present at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the incident occurred.

Staff already in Milwaukee for the RNC were advised to avoid offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Washington, D.C., until safety assessments are completed. Enhanced security measures, including a 24/7 armed security presence, will be implemented at these locations.

“Our highest priority is to keep all of you on this staff safe,” the memo stated. It also urged staff to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately, and to refrain from public comments about the incident. “We condemn all forms of violence and will not tolerate dangerous rhetoric on social media,” the memo added.

The assassination attempt, which is under federal investigation, left Trump injured, two others critically wounded, and one attendee dead. The shooter, who targeted Trump and the crowd from outside the rally grounds, was also killed.

Despite the attack, the RNC convention in Milwaukee will proceed. RNC Chair Michael Whatley confirmed the plans in an interview with FOX News’ Shannon Bream, emphasizing the collaboration with the Secret Service and multiple law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the event’s attendees.

“The RNC Convention will continue as planned in Milwaukee, where we will nominate our President to be the brave and fearless nominee of our Party,” the memo concluded.