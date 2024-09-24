TSB Bank Customers Face Payment Delays, Including Child Benefit And Salaries

Customers of retail bank TSB are experiencing payment issues, with many reporting that funds, including child benefits and salaries, have not been deposited into their accounts.

The problem began overnight, and several people took to social media to express their concerns.

TSB has apologized for the inconvenience and is actively working to resolve the issue.

In a statement, the bank acknowledged that some payments made via the BACS system had not yet appeared in customers’ accounts.

“We’re aware of an issue with some BACS payments not showing on customers’ accounts. We are working on a fix and will provide updates as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The bank also reassured affected customers that they would not face financial penalties if they went overdrawn due to the delays.

TSB urged anyone facing problems to contact their customer service for assistance.

The issue has sparked hundreds of complaints, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages.

One user, Olivia, said she was forced to borrow money after becoming overdrawn without an overdraft, explaining that she needed funds for grocery shopping.

Many TSB customers were expecting their child benefits, typically paid every four weeks on a Monday or Tuesday.

HMRC confirmed that its systems were functioning correctly, but some customers banking with TSB had not received their payments. An HMRC spokesperson advised affected customers to contact the bank directly.

TSB has yet to provide a specific timeline for resolving the issue, but it has promised to update customers as soon as possible.