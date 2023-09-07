Tuk-tuk Driver Electrocuted to Death at Diani Carwash

Police and Kenya Power officials are investigating an incident in which a 29-year-old man was electrocuted at a car wash site in Diani, Kwale County.

Emanuel Simiyu died on the spot after the Wednesday incident, witnesses said. He was washing his tuktuk at Erali Car Wash Kona Musa when he was electrocuted.

The deceased was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cases of electrocution are on the rise with officials blaming the trend on illegal power connections.

Others blame the same on faulty wiring and want qualified electricians to handle such works.

On Tuesday, multi agency teams said they were investigating an incident in which a 32-year-old man was Tuesday electrocuted in an incident in Kiplabotwo area in Bomet East Sub-County.

Also killed was a dog, which is believed to have tried to safe the deceased man. The teams want to understand if there was any form of negligence from the power distributor that contributed to the deaths. This follows complaints from locals, officials said.

The man and the best friend died after coming into contact with a live electric wire that had fallen into his compound in the village.

Police said Gilbert Langat was electrocuted while attempting to dissuade children from approaching the collapsed electricity pole.

As he directed the children from the dangerous cables, he stepped on one of the live wires, police said.

Langat was rushed to Longisa County Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The dog was also electrocuted during the incident as it ventured to the scene on noticing Langat was down.

