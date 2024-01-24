Tunisia Bows Out Quietly as South Africa Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

Tunisia’s journey in the Africa Cup of Nations came to a lackluster end as they played out a 0-0 draw against South Africa in the scorching conditions of Korhogo on Wednesday. This result, however, propelled South Africa into the round of 16.

Facing the imperative to secure a victory and climb out of the bottom of Group E, Tunisia struggled to take charge, producing minimal attacking opportunities and failing to overcome a resilient South African defense.

Mali currently leads the group with five points from three games, securing their position after a goalless draw against Namibia. South Africa follows closely in second place with four points. Notably, Namibia also secured qualification as one of the top four third-placed teams, marking their first advancement in the tournament.

Despite being the third-ranked African team in the Ivory Coast competition, trailing behind Morocco and Senegal, Tunisia’s campaign took an unexpected turn. A surprising loss to Namibia in the opening match set the tone, and subsequent draws against Mali and South Africa led to their elimination in the group stage. Tunisia now joins Algeria and Ghana as unexpected casualties in this phase.