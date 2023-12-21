Tunoi Appointed Acting CEO at Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC)

The Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) board Wednesday appointed Dr Wilson Tunoi as the new acting Managing Director.

Tunoi was appointed as acting MD to replace Mohammed Bulle who has retired after attaining the retirement age.

The corporation’s board chairman Abdillahi Alawy announced the changes.

Before his appointment Dr Tunoi was technical manager operations at ADC.

Dr Tunoi holds a master degree in business administration (strategic management option) from St Paul’s university and a bachelor degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Nairobi.

Dr Tunoi has served at ADC for over 30 years.

He had previously worked as ADC’s regional manager Kitale, which is the backbone of the corporation.

He will serve on acting capacity for six months pending recruitment of a new boss.

ADC had advertised and conducted interview for the CEO position in September.

Three names were submitted to the ministry of Agriculture for appointment of a substantive CEO.