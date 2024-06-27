fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar Apologizes For Supporting Controversial Finance Bill 2024

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar Apologizes For Supporting Controversial Finance Bill 2024

    Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar has apologized for voting in favor of the Finance Bill 2024.

    The controversial bill sparked widespread public outcry over claims of overtaxation and led to protests nationwide.

    President William Ruto formally wrote to Parliament on Wednesday, proposing the withdrawal of the controversial bill. His memorandum, drawn up shortly after he announced the decision, cited the widespread protests as the reason for his action.

    “In exercise of the powers conferred to me by Article 115(1)(b) of the Constitution, and having reservations on the content of the Bill in its entirety, I decline to assent to the Finance Bill, 2024, and refer the bill for reconsideration by the National Assembly with the recommendation for deletion of the clauses thereof,” the memorandum reads.

    Also Read: Ruto Formally Asks Mps To Delete The Entire Finance Bill 2024

    This means the bill is now withdrawn, and it can only be reinstated by a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament (233 out of 349 MPs).

    The decision came after President Ruto met with a group of MPs at State House following the protests against the proposed taxes.

    “I will not sign the bill. It shall subsequently be withdrawn. I have agreed with these MPs that this becomes our collective decision.”

    Namuar expressed gratitude for the president’s decision to return the bill to Parliament.

    “And if there is a way we went wrong, those of us who voted yes, we ask for forgiveness,” he pleaded.

     

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Police Disperse Groups As Anti-Finance Bill Protests Continue In Nairobi, Major Towns

    Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar Apologizes For Supporting Controversial Finance Bill 2024

     
    IMF ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Kenya’s Situation Amid Over Taxation Protests

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X