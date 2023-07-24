Twitter Completes Rebranding As “X” Under Elon Musk’s Leadership

In a bold move, Twitter has officially rebranded itself as “X” following owner Elon Musk’s decision to change the iconic bird logo on Monday.

The social media platform’s website, Twitter.com, remains unchanged, but the world-renowned bird logo has now been replaced by an “X.”

Musk teased the rebranding on Sunday, posting a video of a flickering “X” and confirming in a Twitter Spaces audio chat that the logo would indeed change. He humorously stated, “We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches.”

The billionaire entrepreneur explained that the transformation from bird imagery to “X” was meant to symbolize the imperfections that make each individual unique.

Musk’s vision for the rebranding was to gradually move away from the Twitter brand and its bird symbolism.

Already, by Sunday afternoon, the domain x.com redirected visitors to the once-familiar Twitter platform. Musk regained ownership of x.com in 2017 after it was released under the merger that created PayPal.

This shift marks yet another major change since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year. In April, he renamed the company from Twitter Inc. to X Corp.

Recently, Twitter also imposed limitations on the number of daily direct messages unverified users can send as part of an effort to combat spam.

The rebranding comes amidst stiff competition from Meta’s Threads app, which was launched earlier in the month. Twitter’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, former head of ad sales for NBCUniversal, revealed that the rebranding is part of a strategic effort to take the app in new directions.

According to Yaccarino, “X” represents the future state of unlimited interactivity, centering on audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking. The goal is to create a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities, powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Ever since purchasing Twitter, Musk has hinted at expanding the platform into an “everything app,” similar to China’s WeChat. With the rebranding now complete, the blue Twitter bird, once a recognizable icon, has given way to the “X.”

As the social media giant enters this new phase, it marks the end of an era for one of the most iconic brands of the social media boom. Twitter’s blue bird logo had become synonymous with the platform and a valuable asset for the company.

While the origin of the new “X” logo remains unknown, some online users have pointed out its similarity to a Unicode character. Unicode, managed by the nonprofit organization

The Unicode Consortium, is responsible for standardizing digital letters and emojis. With the “X” now in place, Twitter is embarking on a transformative journey, embracing a new identity under Elon Musk’s visionary leadership.

