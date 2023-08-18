Twitter’s Latest Update: Blocking Feature To Be Removed, Elon Musk Says

In a surprising twist within the dynamic landscape of X, formerly known as Twitter, the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, has revealed a major change that is bound to leave users intrigued and debating its implications.

As of the announcement on Friday, the platform will no longer offer the option to block other accounts, a move that has already sparked diverse reactions.

Musk himself took to the platform to share this development, stating, “it makes no sense.” This alteration will effectively remove the block feature from the platform, with the exception of its retention for direct messages.

Blocking has traditionally served as a tool for users to manage their interactions on the platform. It permits individuals to restrict specific accounts from accessing their content, following them, or engaging with their posts.

Further, it acts as a shield against online harassment and trolling, by preventing certain users from accessing their profile and posts.

Instead of utilizing the block feature, Musk recommended that X users explore the mute feature as an alternative. Muting enables users to silence notifications from accounts they choose, effectively tuning out specific messages without completely cutting off interaction.

