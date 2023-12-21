Two Arrested, Sh645,000 Recovered in Juja Abduction Drama

Two men suspected of abducting a lady in Juja, Kiambu County and stealing over Sh645,000 from her were arrested by detectives in an operation.

Laban Chomba Muthini and Peter Mugera Maburi were arrested after the Nissan Note they were using was intercepted after a road chase with DCI’s Operations sleuths on Wednesday.

This was moments after abandoning the blindfolded victim at Githingiri Estate near Thika Greens Gatanga in Murang’a County.

Reporting her ordeal, the female victim narrated to police how the said vehicle occupied by two men and a woman had pulled over beside her on the morning of December 16, and one of the men flung the door open forcing her to board lest she got seriously injured.

Once inside, she was blindfolded and ordered to give her mobile money and bank account PINs where over Sh585,000 was withdrawn and transferred to six registered lines.

Another Sh80,000 in cash was stolen from her purse, police said.

Having cooperated and pleading for dear life, she was thrown out of the vehicle at 8pm that night, where good Samaritans helped her to Samuru police station where she formally reported before the case was referred to the operations team.

After the arrest, an identification parade was conducted where the victim positively identified the two suspects who were then presented before a magistrate at Kiambu Law Courts.

Custodial orders were granted to the detectives to complete investigations.

Cases of robbery with violence have been on the rise in the past days with police rushing to solve them.