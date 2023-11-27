Two Gov’t Officials Charged with Sh49 Million Fertilizer Scam

Two more government officials accused of conspiring to defraud the Government Sh49 million in fake fertilizer deal were Monday charged at a Nairobi court.

The two, Kiprotich Ronald Tonui and Edwin Ombui Oseko appeared before Milimani Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and denied several counts.

They were charged that jointly with others not before the court, conspired to defraud the government 19,913 bags each of 50 kilograms or subsidy fertilizer valued at Sh49.7 million.

They allegedly committed the offense on July 28, 2023 at an unknown place within the country.

They faced a second count of abuse of office against the law.

The court heard that on November 7, 2023 at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Kilimo House within Nairobi County, Kiprotich in abuse of the said office arbitrarily recommended the registration of Wilson Letuya Mempe as a farmer with 1,800 acres of land for crop farming at Melelo Sub-Location in Narok South Sub-County within Narok County.

The prosecution said the recommendation lead to the said farmer to redeem a total of 7,200 bags each 50kg of Government subsidized Fertilizer valued at Sh18 million, which was prejudicial to the office of information communication Technology of the ministry.

He is said to have done that by being a person employed in the public service to wit Assistant Director Information Communication Technology Head of I.C.T section.

They faced another count of abuse of office contrary to the law.

The court was informed that Kiprotich also recommended unlawfully the registration of Wilson Sesat Marindany as a farmer with 1, 200 acres of land for crop farming in Narok which would lead to the said farmer to redeem a total 4,800 bags each 50 kilograms of Government Subsidized Fertilizer valued at Sh12 million.

The act which was prejudicial to the office of Information Communication Technology of the ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

They denied the charges and were released on a Sh8 million bond each.

The case will be mentioned after 14 days.