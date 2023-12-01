Two Children Burnt to Death in Incident in Laikipia

Police are investigating a fire incident that killed two children in Rumuruti, Laikipia County.

The incident happened in Muhotetu location, Mutanga area.

Police said a two-roomed timber house caught fire killing a three- year old boy and his one year old sister.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Police said locals had reported hearing a loud explosion from the area before the fire broke out.

It later emerged the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder.

Police said they are investigating the Wednesday afternoon tragedy.

The scene was processed and both the bodies of the deceased were moved to Nyahururu Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, a house was destroyed by a fire at the Kakuma refugee camp.

Police said preliminary findings had shown the fire was caused by a move by a refugee occupying the house to use it as a charging station.

The female refugee was detained for grilling.

This is after police visited the scene and established that the fire was ignited by the generator and batteries found in the house.

No injuries were reported but property of unknown value was destroyed, police said of the Wednesday incident.

Kakuma lies in the northwestern region of Turkana County and is one of the many refugee camps set up by Kenya to relocate the refugees and asylum seekers mostly from Sudan and Ethiopia.