Two Children Injured in Fire Incident in Kinyago Slums, Nairobi

Two minors were injured when a fire swept through their house in Nairobi’s Kinyago slums.

The fire broke out on Sunday September 1 morning burning down at least three structures, police said.

Locals managed to contain the spread of the fire. It was then that they realized the two minors had sustained serious injuries, police said.

The victims were rushed to the Mama Lucy Hospital and admitted in stable condition, Buruburu police boss Francis Kamau said.

Kamau said the fire is believed to have been caused by a burning candle.

Elsewhere in Ruaka, Kiambu County, the kitchen of a church was destroyed in a fire incident.

The fire broke out at Mamlaka Hill Chapel Church at Ruaka kitchen before it was contained on Sunday morning.

A man sustained an eye injury from a gas extinguisher he was using to put off the fire.

The victim was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital for medical attention in fair condition.

Meanwhile, police say investigations show the fire that blew out gas cylinders in Ngara area, Nairobi emanated from a food kiosk.

Police investigations show the fire burnt down three cars that were at a garage near the premise and other general merchant shops.

Nairobi Fire Brigade and General Service Unit water canons responded and assisted in putting off the fire where no casualty was reported.

The explosions rekindled the memories of the Embakasi fire incident in February 2024 where more than 10 people were killed and property destroyed after a gas refilling station caught fire.

In Kiambu, a furniture shop was burnt in an incident.

During the incident, a 54-year-old woman was injured and rushed to hospital.

Police said property valued at Sh20 million was destroyed in the fire incident.

Experts are investigating the cause of the fire, police said adding the woman was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.