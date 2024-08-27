Two Cops Attacked, Injured in Arrest Mission in Makueni 

Two police officers were Monday August 26 attacked and injured as they tried to arrest a wanted suspect in a village in Makueni County.

The officers had gone to effect arrest within lyaini village of Kyamuoso location when drama erupted.

According to police on arrival, they knocked on the house of the suspect Daniel Mwongela, and introduced themselves but he refused to open the door.

He instead raised an alarm, and family members responded and attacked the officers by pelting stones at them.

The officers said they sustained injuries and were treated at Kyambeke Health Center and discharged in stable condition.

By then, the suspect had escaped the scene. He was wanted over robbery claims.

A team of police was later sent to the village to search for the suspect and those behind the attack on the cops.

Meanwhile, police in Kathiani, Machakos County are investigating an incident in which a 74-year-old man was murdered.

The body of John Matheka Muasya was found in

Kithunthi village with deep cuts on the head and face.

This was after he had fought with his brother in a domestic quarrel.

Police said a wooden stick with bloodstains was recovered and kept as an exhibit.

The body was moved to Kathiani Level Four Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.

The suspected assailant was arrested for grilling and possible arraignment.