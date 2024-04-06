Two Dead, 10 Injured as Eldoret Express Bus Hits Trailer in Kikuyu

At least two people were Saturday morning killed and 10 others seriously injured after a bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident at Muguga area in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Police said they among others, they suspect poor visibility at the time of the accident contributed to the situation.

It was raining and misty at the time of the accident, survivors said.

The injured were rushed to hospitals.

Kikuyu Police Commander Ronald Kirui said the 62-seater bus belonging to Eldoret Express Company rammed into a fuel tanker that had stalled on the road at around 5.30am.

“The area is now wet due to rains and we urge drivers to be careful,” he said.

The bus was heading to Nairobi from Nakuru direction when the driver lost control and hit the truck from behind.

Kirui said they are investigating the incident.

The injured were taken to various hospitals within Kikuyu area as investigations into the incident continue.

The place of the accident is among those deemed dangerous and black spots.

More than 1,000 people have died in separate accidents in the last three months in the country, officials say.

There is an ongoing campaign to address the menace.