Two Ex-cops Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Murder of Camel Herder in Tana River 

Two former police officers were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for murdering a camel herder in Tana River County six years ago.

Justice Stephen Githinji in his sentence stated that justice will be served by sentencing Police Constables, Emmanuel Wanje Mwaringa and Brian Otieno to such period in jail.

Githinji ruled that the court ensured there is balanced justice both for the accused and the deceased’s family before sentencing the two former police officers.

The court termed the jail period as reasonable since it also treated the two convict as first offenders.

Last week, the court found the two guilty of jointly murdering Abdullahi Hussein Omar on the 24th June, 2018 at Boka Market, Boka Township,within Tana River County.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority probed the murder incident after receiving a notification from the Officer Commanding Station Bangale Police Station on June 26 2018.

Githinji ruled that the prosecution through Agather Mkongo had proven that the two police officers used excessive force during the incident.

The judge ruled that the use of live bullets to shoot at an unarmed civilian constituted to unreasonable use of force in the circumstances.

Meanwhile, a Mariakani Court sentenced a 20 year old notorious sex pest to life imprisonment for defiling his six year old relative.

Magistrate Olivia Koranje observed that the accused defiled the minor shortly after his release from the jail in 2019 over similar offence.

Koranje ruled that the accused is a repeat sexual offender who failed to correct his bizarre sexual fantasies and behavior.

The court considered an extensive probation report that concluded that the accused is high-risk for a non-custodial sentence, recommending that he be incarcerated for further rehabilitation.

Koranje observed that despite the victim suffering severe bodily, psychological, and social harm as a result of the conduct, the accused still remains unremorseful of his cruel act against the minor.

The prosecution through prosecution counsel Annette Wanjohi presented five witnesses who tendered compelling testimonies to convince the court to convict the accused person.

He was charged with defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006, as well as committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

The accused committed the offenses on the January 2, 2023 at Katundani village, Mnyenzení sub-location, Samburu sub-county within Kwale County.