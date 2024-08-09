Two Found with Suspected Grenades, Communication Gadgets Detained Until Monday

A Nairobi court will on August 12, rule whether to allow the police to detain two suspects for 14 days to facilitate investigations into a case involving suspected hand grenades and unlicensed communication gadgets.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) through Corporal Andrew Njagi asked Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi to detain Dancan Odhiambo Otieno and Calvin Ochieng Odongo who were intercepted along Muthaiga Road trying to enter house number 44.

The house belongs to businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Njagi said the two were arrested after being traced from Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

“Upon being intercepted the driver managed to escape while the two respondents were arrested by the police officers who were tracing them from the Central Business District,” said Njagi.

He said, they recovered several items from the motor vehicle Odhiambo and Ochieng were travelling in after a thorough search was done.

Among the items recovered are suspected four explosive hand grenades black in colour, two pocket phones make Baofeng, seven pocket phones charges, three mobile phones and a national identity card belonging to one Eliah Karangu Waithuku.

Njagi asked the court to detain the duo to allow the bomb disposal experts to ascertain their nature and potential threat.

Additionally, he wants to subject the communication devices to scrutiny by the Communication Authority of Kenya, to determine whether the gadgets are licensed and legally permitted for use within the country.

“The respondents need to be interrogated by multi-agencies on the motive of the explosives due to the security danger they pose,” read the court documents.

Njagi also wants to subject the two to identification parade.

Ochoi detained the suspect at Central Police station pending the ruling.