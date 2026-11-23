A Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court has released a Nairobi City County official and a hawker on bail after declining a police application to detain them for 14 days over the murder of a KMO Sacco official.

Geoffrey Wachira Irege and Junior Odhiambo Otieno were arrested in connection with the killing of David Mwangi Kabiru, who was allegedly attacked by a gang at the KMO Sacco stage along Ronald Ngala Street on November 14, 2026.

In an application seeking additional time to complete investigations, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) alleged that Wachira directed the gang to the scene, while Otieno was among those who allegedly participated in the assault that left Kabiru dead.

However, the two suspects opposed the application, with their lawyers challenging the evidence linking them to the murder and arguing that their continued detention was unnecessary.

Wachira’s lawyer told the court that his client was himself a victim of an assault and robbery at the same location on the day of the incident.

The court heard that Wachira reported the alleged assault at Kamukunji Police Station on November 14, where he was issued with a P3 form before seeking treatment at Ngara Health Centre.

His lawyer further told the court that Wachira was arrested on November 16 while recording a statement about the incident and had cooperated with investigators, including complying with police and court summons.

The defence dismissed claims that he had mobilised the crowd that attacked the deceased, arguing that the investigating officer had not presented evidence directly linking him to the assault.

For Otieno, his lawyer described him as a 26-year-old hawker who sells groundnuts and uses crutches to move around.

The court was told that the second respondent was arrested merely because he had been seen at the scene, with the defence arguing that investigators had not established his involvement in the killing.

The lawyers further argued that the outstanding investigative activities, including obtaining CCTV footage, conducting mental assessments and collecting fingerprints, did not require the suspects to remain in custody.

The DCI had sought 14 days to complete investigations, citing the need to obtain a post-mortem report, establish the deceased’s identity through fingerprints, contact his family and retrieve CCTV footage from buildings near the scene.

Investigators also told the court that they were pursuing other suspects believed to have been involved in the killing.

In its ruling, the court allowed investigators two days to undertake the necessary investigative activities before granting the two men bail.

Wachira was released on a call bail of Sh100,000, while Otieno was granted a cash bail of Sh20,000.

The matter will be mentioned on November 26, 2026.