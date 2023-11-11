Two KDF Officers Arrested in Sotik with Grenades

Two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers were on Friday arrested in Sotik for being in possession of grenades.

In a police report seen by this writer, the chairman Chebole trading centre Noah Kimutai raised an alarm following three gunshot-like sounds.

Mr Kimutai informed the police that two suspects were seen heading towards Daima Bar and restaurant.

The suspects have been identified as Senior Private Alphonce Rotich and Private Peter Kibet.

A search conducted at the bar led to the discovery of two grenade pins suspected to be from the grenades that caused the explosion sounds.

Inside the counter, the police also found one black bag belonging to Rotich.

In the bag were four grenades Make NF24 48mm among other personal effects.

The military officers have since been arrested and are cooling their heels at Mutarakwa Police Post pending arraignment.

Investigating officers have processed the scene of incident and investigations into the matter launched.

No injuries were reported.