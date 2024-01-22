Two Kenyan Students Perish in an Accident in Perth, Australia

Two Kenyan students living in Australia died on Sunday, January 21 in an accident that occurred in the Western City of Perth.

The incident which happened on the Tonkin Highway in Gosnells, turned tragic after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and collided on a tree.

In the video, which has surfaced online, the vehicle is seen erupting into flames after the collision with the tree.

Police and local authorities who confirmed the incident said the inferno posed a serious challenge to rescue efforts.

The victims, identified as Humphrey and Penuel Kipchumba were living and working in Australia.

Australian authorities are yet to determine the cause of the accident and are conducting investigations into the matter.

A video captured by first responders provides a chilling visual account of the moments leading up to and following the crash.

It reveals the vehicle careening off the road, colliding with a tree, and erupting into flames.

The footage captures the valiant efforts of emergency services as they respond to the scene, battling the inferno in an attempt to save lives in vain.