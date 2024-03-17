Two Killed, Five Injured in DC Shooting, Police Say, As Search for Suspect Continues 

Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., were searching early Sunday March 17 for a suspect who they said fled on foot following a deadly shooting on the 700 block of P Street NW.

Seven people where shot, including two fatally, police said.

Investigators were searching for a Black man with “average build, wearing light pants, blue shirt,” according to the D.C. Police Department.

“Last seen on foot south bound on 7th Street NW,” the department said. “DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911.”

Officers responded to the area at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said.

“The initial information that we have at this time is that a total of 7 people were shot at this location, two of which have since been pronounced deceased,” Carroll in a press briefing near the scene.

The other five were transported to local hospitals.

Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested on murder in connection with a shooting inside an Indianapolis bar that killed one person and injured five others, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 1 a.m. early Saturday at an establishment along Broad Ripple Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers working in the area responded to the business after hearing shots fired, police said.

“When officers arrived, they located a total of five adult male victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s),” Indianapolis police said in a statement.

Officers provided first aid at the scene before the victims were transported to area hospitals, police said. One victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel after arrival, authorities said.

A sixth male victim was able to transport himself to a local area hospital for treatment after being shot in the same altercation, authorities said.

Nicholas Fulk, 25, has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the “deeply disturbing incident,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement Saturday.

“Detectives used technology, including public and private safety cameras, B-link cameras, automatic license plate readers and some good old-fashioned police work to track down the suspect,” Bailey said. “I am thankful to the officers and detectives whose dedication ensured the suspect is no longer free to victimize our community.”

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will make the final charging decisions, Bailey said. It is unclear if Fulk has an attorney at this time.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death of the one male victim. The conditions of the other five victims are currently unknown.

The identity of the man who was killed in the shooting has not yet been made public but the coroner’s office said they would release the name of the victim once his next of kin has been notified.

By ABC News