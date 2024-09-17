Two Men Found Dead in House After Fight Over Lost Mobile Phone in Mwiki 

Two men were Monday September 16 found dead after they had engaged in a fight over a lost mobile phone in Mwiki area, Kasarani.

The bodies of Geoffrey Orina Omariba and Samson Manwa Ongera were found lying dead in their house next to Mwiki primary school in Kasarani, police said. Police found two bodies lying dead in the mabati house long after they had died.

It was established that the two had a fight with a casual worker (chef) from the school namely “William” about a lost phone at around 1 pm on Monday.

They then went to sleep in their house with the injuries before the bodies were discovered five hours later.

Police said the bodies had multiple injuries all over.

The bodies were moved to City Morgue pending autopsy and other investigations.

Efforts are being made to trace and arrest the suspect who escaped immediately the news of the death came out.

Meanwhile, a man died out of electrocution at a construction site along Basgwa Road, Eastleigh section one area.

Police said Peter Odingo Owino Luo aged 20 was removing out materials when he was electrocuted by adjacent live wire.

He was rushed to Al-Aqsa Medical Centre where he succumbed to injuries. The body was found at the Medical Centre with visible left leg burns and neck injuries.

The body was moved to Chiromo Mortuary pending autopsy.

And a casual worker with a company contracted to install electric pole in Eldoret died in an electrocution incident.

Police said David Wanyonyi Khisa, 21 was with other colleagues along a power line off Eldoret-Ndalat road, when all of a sudden as they were balancing the concrete post, it contacted an electric current from the main line thus electrocuting the deceased.

He fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is preserved ta the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Cases of electrocution have been on the rise amid calls to address the menace.