Two Minors Drown at Swimming Pool in Kilimani

Police are investigating a tragic incident in which two boys aged 12 and 13 drowned at an apartment swimming pool in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The two were on a swimming expedition on Sunday afternoon when they drowned at Maki Apartments, police said.

Police said they were called to the scene and found the lifeless bodies of the two boys next to the pool.

The bodies were later moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. It is not clear if a guide was at the pool at the time of the incident.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere, an autopsy was conducted on the body of a three year old boy who was crushed by a school bus in Machakos.

The boy was a pupil at the GoodRich International School. Police said his fatal accident occurred shortly after leaving the school premises.

According to the drive, the driver claimed that the boy, who was sitting beside him, unexpectedly opened the door and fell out, causing the tragic incident.

The family however wonder why the bus driver and the matron skipped dropping off child at their home, which is only two kilometers from the accident site.

The boy’s mother Mercy Nasirembe, is determined to learn the truth about her son’s death. The bus driver was arrested and later released on Sh30,000 pending arraignment.

A postmortem examination revealed the death was caused by severe head injuries sustained after being struck by the bus.

As investigations continue, authorities have impounded the school bus for further investigation.