Two Minors Killed in Separate Fire Incidents

Two minors were killed in separate fire incidents reported in the country.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the incidents, police said.

The first incident happened in Botire village in Misesi, Kisii County where a three-month-old baby was killed in a fire tragedy.

Her mother had left the baby on the bed and escorted her elder brother to school on Monday morning when the incident happened.

The woman said she securely left the minor sleeping on the bed and took another child to school only to come back and find her house on fire.

She found neighbors while putting off the fire, which appeared to have started from inside.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. The house was partially damaged by the fire, with two wooden beds and two mattresses, police said.

The remains were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere, a one and half year old child was killed in a fire incident in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

The female minor was in their house with elder sister aged four when the fire broke out on Monday night in Kamakwa village in Kanjai sub-location.

Police said the fire raged through the four-roomed timber made structure killing the child as her sister ran out to safety.

The children’s parents were not at home at the time of the incident and arrived to find the tragedy.

Police said they are yet to establish the cause of the fire.

The remains were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

