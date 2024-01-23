Two Nairobi County Revenue Officers Arrested in EACC Operation

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) detectives arrested two Nairobi County officials over claims of corruption.

The officials include the Officer-In-Charge of the Data Office at St. Peter Cleavers Revenue offices in Starehe Sub-County, and a student attached at the said revenue office as an Intern.

The two were arrested for involvement in diversion of county revenue through manipulation of the Nairobi Revenue Services portal to fraudulently reflect full payment.

According to EACC, the suspects had asked the complainant, who had visited the revenue offices to make payment of annual parking fees for his commercial vehicles amounting to Sh45,000, to deposit the money for the service to a private bank account belonging to John Gachagua.

In exchange, he would be allowed to pay a lesser amount.

To confirm to the complainant that it was possible to help him escape full payment if he agreed to the deal, the suspects entered the registration details of the complainant’s vehicle in the revenue portal which indicated that he had paid.

The complainant was able to verify that the portal indicated full payment of the parking fees for the whole year, even without depositing any amount.

By then, EACC had been alerted and acted arresting the two.

Diversion of revenue is entrenched in several county governments, making the devolved units not meet their revenue targets, with some performing poorer than the municipalities that existed before them.

An investigation is ongoing over the issue.