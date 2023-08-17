Two Nigerians Detained for Conning Businessman Of Sh60 Million

Two Nigerians who allegedly duped a Kenyan businessman and conned him over Sh60 million will remain in police custody until Friday August 18 when the court will make a ruling on bail.

Ali Ojo and Victor Nyekazi, are alleged to have conned Noor Ahmed of the money by cheating him that they would buy a hotel from him.

The court was told that on diverse dates between January 20 and May 19, 2023 in Nairobi Central Business District, they used tricks to obtain USD 420,000 (approx. Sh60,438,000) from the businessman.

They reportedly lied to him that the money was for the purchase of reagent to clear stamps on US dollars that Noor was to receive as a consideration in the sale Lisbon Hotel.

The prosecution opposed their release on bail saying they are likely to abscond from court.

The two appeared before Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi, and were also charged with being unlawfully present in Kenya.

Ekhubi said he would deliver the bail ruling on Friday this week.

Such cases have been on the rise and officials blame the trend on greediness on both sides.

