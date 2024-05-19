Two Nigerians, Kenyan Woman Arrested In Sh1.3 Million Cocaine Bust in Kasarani 

Two Nigerian nationals and a Kenyan woman were arrested by the anti-narcotics unit police officers on suspicion of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine trafficking.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Stephen Emenike, Chijioke Andrew Maduka, and Margaret Wanjiku Kioni were ambushed on Friday at their hideout in Clay City, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Police said the drugs found in their possession are estimated to have a street value of over Sh1.3 million.

Other items seized from the premise include weighing machines and packaging materials.

The suspects were traffickers and the main barons are yet to be found.

Multi agency teams have intensified the war against drug trafficking and possession in the recent days bursting a number of cartels in the business.

Dozens of foreigners who were caught in the business were deported.

The consumption has negatively affected many families.

Police say they are investigating the source of the drugs and especially cocaine and heroin whose consumption is on the rise.

The crackdown comes amid national authorities’ efforts to tame the sale, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs around the country.

Those nabbed were expected in court to face charges of possession and trafficking of cocaine.

Several suspects have been nabbed in the operation staged in Mombasa and Nairobi.

Most cocaine on supply in the area come through Tanzania, officials say.

Kenya made the second biggest seizure in July 2016 and arrested two suspects who were linked to the 100 kilograms of cocaine valued at Sh598 million disguised as sugar.