Two Police Reservists Killed, One Injured in an Attack in Lamu

At least two members of the National Police Reserve (NPR) were killed in an attack by suspected terrorists in Witu, Lamu County.

Police said another reservist was injured in the attack on Saturday night.

The attackers also burnt a house and a motorcycle before stealing foodstuff.

Witnesses said the victims were shot and killed after a battle.

The survivor had a bullet wound in the leg.

The attack happened in Ziwa la Taa village in Witu, police said.

This has left locals with fears of more attacks on the way.

They Sunday appealed for action from the government to tame the attacks.

This is the latest attack in the area even as officials link the trend to land disputes in the fertile stretch. The attacks have left many dead and displaced hence affecting development.

Police said Sunday they were pursuing the attackers believed to be remnants of al Shabaab terror group in the nearby expansive Boni Forest.

Meanwhile, Kenyan special forces staged an ambush on an al Shabaab temporary camp near the Kenya border past Hagardera refugee camp.

Officials said two al Shabaab fighters were critically injured but managed to escape.

The al Shabaab members were planning to lay an IED when they were ambushed on Sunday March 24 morning.

During the successful operation, the team recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making materials, AK47 riffle, two magazines, porches and assorted foodstuffs.

At least three experts of assembling the explosives managed escape, police said.

The team was Sunday afternoon pursuing the gang.

Security agencies are appealing to Garissa residents to report any suspected terrorists for action to make the country safe and secure.

This comes weeks after five suspected al shabaab militants were killed in an operation in Fafi, Garissa County.

Police said four others were arrested in the operation adding the group was headed for Fafi from a hideout when they were ambushed on March 2.

The team recovered two PKM machine guns, one RPM, six AK47 rifles and a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making materials.

Additionally, telephone phones and SIM cards were also recovered, officials said.

The four fighters were taken in for further interrogation and were cooperating well, police said.

A quick exploitation of the phones has so far given important leads on a number of local al shabaab facilitation network, officials said.

The intelligence-led operation caught the militants by surprise as they crossed into Kenya and establish a temporary camp in Fafi area of Garissa.

Police say the area is being used as a logistics base for the terrorists who move to attack targets and retreat there.

Police say they have upped their operations in the area to tame the plans for the attacks.

A number of ambushes have happened in the past months which left dozens of security agents dead and injured.

The area is near the Kenya- Somalia border where the terrorists cross and launch attacks inland.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.